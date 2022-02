A federal initiative providing a monthly discount on broadband is not being used to its full potential in many states. According to a recent report by Broadband Now, more than 37 million households qualify for the broadband benefit launched last year, but only 7.1 million households are enrolled. South Dakota and North Dakota ranked lowest in the nation with only 3 to 5% of eligible households taking advantage of the program.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO