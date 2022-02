Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been confiscated by the RSPCA and the player has been fined £250,000 by West Ham United for kicking and slapping one of them. Zouma also lost his boot deal with Adidas, while West Ham’s ‘official wellness partner’ Vitality suspended its sponsorship of the Premier League side over their refusal to drop him for their match against Watford.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO