NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A chance to claw closer to the top of the Ivy League standings slipped through the grasp of the Yale women's basketball team Saturday afternoon at Lee Amphitheater, despite some outstanding individual performances. The third-place Bulldogs had a three-point lead on second-place Columbia with 5:12 left in the third, and a victory would have pulled Yale even with the Lions in the league win column. But Columbia ended the quarter with a 14-4 run and kept the Bulldogs at bay in the fourth to earn a hard-fought 65-57 win. Senior forward Alex Cade scored a career-high 20 points and junior forward Camilla Emsbo had a career-high 19 rebounds.

COLUMBIA, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO