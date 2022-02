After suffering a delay last year, Horizon Forbidden West is finally making its way to the PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022. A sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, the game will allow players to embark on a journey with Aloy as she leads a band of friends on a quest to the mysterious frontier known as the Forbidden West to discover the source of a bizarre plague that kills all it infects. Pre-orders have begun for Horizon Forbidden West and the developers are offering various bundles and editions. In this guide, we will talk about the Pre-Order details as well as list down what you’ll get in each edition, bonus items, free PS5 upgrade among other things.

