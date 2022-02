Dying Light 2 is a game with many branching story decisions, and one of the most important choices in the game is whether you should let Lawan kill Hakon or not. Throughout the main story of Dying Light 2, you find out that Lawan and Hakon have quite the history together, with Hakon finding his place at the top of Lawan’s hit list. Hakon also betrayed Aiden at the start of the game, giving you the option to leave him to die if you wanted. Now, Hakon is back but Lawan is here to back you up. Should you let Lawan kill Hakon or not in Dying Light 2?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO