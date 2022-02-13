FAWSL Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is unsure whether a lack of fitness is an issue for his players but accepts they must make sure their physicality matches their technical ability.After bowing out of the FA Cup at home to Middlesbrough and being held at Burnley in the Premier League the out-of-sorts Red Devils again started well only to draw 1-1 against Southampton on Saturday.It could have been worse at Old Trafford, where Saints boss – and former RB Leipzig colleague – Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “it’s not a big secret that when they lose the ball their reverse gear...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO