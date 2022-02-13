Recent Blog Posts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Bill Challenges Accreditors in Florida
Inside Higher Ed
 1 day ago

Anti-bias training is not enough. February 14, 2022 — The last stage in the faculty hiring process shouldn’t be one-on-one. February 13, 2022 — A conversation with Thomas Waite, Tesla owner and co-founder/CEO of...

www.insidehighered.com

entrepreneurstime.com

What Should Be In A Good Blog Post And Why

It would not be wrong to say that people’s interest in blogging has hit the highest point in recent years. Some people believe that blogs are dying, but more accurate they’re evolving. Make no mistake, blogs are here to stay, but they’re more competitive than ever. With social media, freelancing, and SEO becoming widely used around the world, the trend of blogging has dramatically increased in recent times. Millions of blogs are being written on a daily basis, but there are some basic tips and techniques which should be implemented in every excellent and engaging blog post you write.
SOCIAL MEDIA
CNET

Amid the Great Resignation, these are the top searched jobs on Google

What careers are people actually interested in now that they're leaving their jobs in droves? Google has released the top "how to become" job searches from the past year, showing the most popular to be a real estate agent or flight attendant. Millions of Americans have been leaving their jobs...
INTERNET
CBS New York

Peloton Layoffs Could Mean Golden Opportunity For Tech Companies, Startups

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the most successful at-home fitness companies is carrying out a cost-cutting corporate overhaul, removing its CEO and firing nearly 3,000 employees. Peloton made the announcement Wednesday, and many of the impacted employees are already being inundated with job offers. CBS2’s Jessica Moore explores this silver lining to an unexpected round of layoffs. During the pandemic, Peloton saw profits soar with more people working, and working out, from home. But as demand plunged and competition increased, the poster child for pandemic fitness announced it is laying off 2,800 employees, which represents a staggering 20% of its workforce. “Seeing their...
BUSINESS
nywift.org

NYWIFT Blog

New York Women in Film & Television is thrilled to welcome new board members to our leadership team for the 2021-2022 season!. A 501(c)3 non-profit, NYWIFT is governed by an 19 member Board of Directors, elected by the membership in late Spring. This diverse, accomplished group of women are at the top of their game in TV, film, and digital media. They steer NYWIFT in advocating for equality, providing unique professional development opportunities, funding women filmmakers, and celebrating women’s achievements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
st-aug.edu

Latest Blog

Saint Augustine’s University (SAU)’s Organizational Management Degree Program was one of five programs to be selected nationally to receive the National Council of Continuing Education and Training (NCCET)’s 2021 Exemplary Program Award. The award will be received at a ceremony immediately following the 51st National NCCET Members Conference luncheon on Thursday, February 3rd, in Austin, TX.
RALEIGH, NC
hypepotamus.com

Love & Tech: Fireside Chat

Dating apps have changed the way humans connect and interact with each other and we find it fascinating. But what’s even more fascinating? The brains and brawns of the folks behind the app, like Michelle Parsons, the Chief Product Officer of Hinge. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’re...
CELL PHONES
Inside Higher Ed

"Holistic" Admissions: Time to Retire a Word

This one is really a request to selective colleges and universities, from the father of a teenager in the midst of the search process. Please retire the word “holistic” when describing your selection process. I understand what you’re trying to say in using the word. The selection process...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Lessons About the Academic Job Market From Sorority Rush

As an undergraduate, I was a recruitment chair at a National Panhellenic Conference sorority. After I obtained my Ph.D., I was a humanities job candidate, and now, as a professor, I am frequently a search committee member. And I’ve been struck by the similarities in the recruitment processes of NPC Greek-letter organizations and academic institutions.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

“Not Alone - The Best Advice I Can Give My Students”

It’s the beginning of midterm season at Georgetown, and my advisees are coming to see me about the upcoming barrage of midterms and papers. While those meetings are a typical part of my job, this year, I’ve felt a heightened sense of anxiety from my students. The return to campus has not meant not a return to normalcy. The stress about the Omicront variant, balancing a myriad of responsibilities, navigating and mitigating COVID exposure risk, has heightened our already-elevated anxiety that we’ve been struggling with over the past two years.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Inside Higher Ed

Career Advice

While we may view our efforts as more noble, acknowledging the similarity of the two recruitment processes can help us as job seekers take a bit more control, writes Charlotte Hogg. February 10, 2022. Students want to gain the skills and expertise that empower them to make a difference, yet...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inside Higher Ed

Alumni Magazines Find Their Digital Footing

Courtesy of Middlebury magazine; illustration by Barry Blitt — Middlebury magazine editor Matt Jennings was working on the spring 2020 issue when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Vermont campus to go remote in March. “We knew immediately there would be a budget impact,” Jennings said. “We knew the financial...
JOURNALISM
Inside Higher Ed

Engaging First-Gen Students’ Families Is Critical to Their Success

The road to a college degree is not one that is traveled alone—and the first years of that journey take place long before a student steps on campus. It is critically important to success in college that higher ed institutions provide both students and their families a welcoming and supportive community. This is especially true for first-generation college students, who are working hard to become the first in their families to earn a degree without the benefit of advice based on their parents’ own college-going experiences.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inside Higher Ed

3 Questions for Jacob Aguinaga, Learning Experience Designer at U-M

We’ve been longtime fans of the Center for Academic Innovation at the University of Michigan. CAI’s founding executive director, Associate Vice Provost for Academic Innovation James DeVaney, is a good friend and frequent collaborator. We, therefore, were grateful for the opportunity to ask some questions of one of...
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

‘The Long Game’ and the Nontraditional Academic Career

Is it just me, or are you also seeing a spike in nonfaculty educators leaving their university jobs for roles outside the academy?. Across my networks of learning designers, educational technologists and digital educators, I see a trend toward career pivots. In surprisingly large numbers, alternative academics and digital learning...
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Key Podcast: The Impact of Learning Disruption From COVID-19

College students almost certainly lost ground academically during the pandemic. But do we know how much? And what should colleges do about it?. This week’s episode of Inside Higher Ed’s The Key podcast explores a free report published in December, “Back on Track: Helping Students Recover From COVID-19 Learning Disruption.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Can Silicon Valley Reinvent Education?

The Music Man. Willy Loman. Jay Gatsby. P. T. Barnum. Adam Neumann then; Elizabeth Holmes now. The huckster is an American archetype. Originally, the word referred to anyone who sold small items door to door, but it came to describe someone who promotes or sells products of questionable value aggressively and dishonestly.
RETAIL
Inside Higher Ed

Stumbling Toward Inclusive Teaching

Every so often an article comes around that challenges your own assumptions in a way that cracks open the discussion, making space to reconsider what you thought you knew. That happened to me when reading Chavella Pittman and Thomas J. Tobin’s, “Academe Has a Lot to Learn About How Inclusive Teaching Affects Instructors.”
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Digital Books Hasten Decline of Campus Bookstores

University of California, Santa Cruz — The University of California, Santa Cruz, uses much of the space in its former campus bookstore to house a resource center for students with disabilities. Virginia Wesleyan University turned its bookstore into a merchandise shop with printing services and a post office. Jackson College, a community college in Jackson, Mich., has transformed its bookstore into a convenience store that also sells electronics. The University of Alaska at Anchorage used its bookstore’s old footprint to create a one-stop shop for student enrollment needs.
WASHINGTON, DC

