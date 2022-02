After King of Avalon, and Guns of Glory, Century Games Publishing is fulfilling our desire to play a unique mythical RPG turn-based game which is Awaken: Chaos Era. Maximizing your hero stats and keeping up the hero with its suitable synergy is one important thing that you have to do. However, it is also important for you to get a high specs gear that you can set on your hero. There are 2 important things that you need to know which are Gear Sets and Gear Slot Types. 15 gear sets are available in the game. 6 of which boost the hero’s base stats while the remaining 9 provide the unique ability to the wearer. But don’t worry, this Awaken: Chaos Era Gear guide will help you to get the best gear you can.

