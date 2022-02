URBANA-CHAMPAGNE, IL – The University of Missouri tennis team (2-3) fell to the University of Illinois (6-3) in the annual Braggin' Rights match, 0-4, on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Tigers made a strong case against the Illini starting with doubles play. Romary Cardenas and Ellie Wright were seconds away from securing their first doubles win of the season, up 5-4 in the match, but Illinois secured the point and the contest was declared unfinished.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO