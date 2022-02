The Portland Trail Blazers host the New York Knicks in a cross-conference game on Saturday. The Blazers and Knicks face off in a matinee battle, with New York losing seven of the last nine games. The Knicks are 25-31 for the season, and the Blazers are 22-34 after dropping six of the last seven contests. Damian Lillard (core), Nassir Little (shoulder), Keon Johnson (ankle), and Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) are out for Portland. RJ Barrett (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out for New York, with Nerlens Noel (foot) listed as questionable.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO