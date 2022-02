NBA MVP is form of by no arrangement a consensus decision. There has most consuming been one unanimous winner in the historical past of the award — and it wasn’t Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Stephen Curry was the lone unanimous winner relief in 2016 while taking half in for a Golden Narrate Warriors team that acquired an NBA file 73 video games. LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers would dart on to shock Curry’s Warriors in the NBA Finals that season — Secret Wretched made a documentary on it! — which equipped most certainly the most lasting reminder that MVP is most consuming a conventional season award.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO