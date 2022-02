China Airlines and Tigerair Taiwan Join Collins' FlightSense Program. On the eve of the Singapore Airshow, Collins Aerospace has announced that China Airways and its low-cost subsidiary, Tigerair Taiwan, have joined the company's FlightSense predictive maintenance program. Collins will carry out engine accessory repair services for the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofans on 25 China Airways Airbus A321neo aircraft and 15 Tigerair A320neos, as well as spares support for the Tigerair powerplants. Collins has worked with China Airways and Tigerair before, but its president of power and controls, Henry Brooks, says the contract "represents our biggest, most comprehensive agreement with the airlines to date."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 17 HOURS AGO