This is not exactly a letter to the editor, rather it is a letter to the Willamette student body at large. I’ve been cognizant of ASWU having major problems for almost as long as I’ve been at this school. My first semester at Willamette I almost ran for ASWU Senate, but I was disorganized, concerned about COVID, and generally nervous to be in a new place, so I missed the deadline to run. I went a whole semester hearing through the grapevine about conflicts that happened in ASWU. All the while, I didn’t really know what exactly ASWU existed to accomplish.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO