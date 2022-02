Have you been looking for a way to get involved in your community at Berkeley City College? Do you have amazing ideas for different events that you want to see come to life? Joining Associated Students at Berkeley City College (ASBCC) is the opportunity for you! By joining ASBCC, you are able to plan events that will have a direct impact on the student population, build your leadership and public speaking skills, and give back and support the students at Berkeley City College!

