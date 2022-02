Florida senior Elizabeth Hightower confidently stood at the pitcher’s mound and took a calming breath at the bottom of the fourth inning. She unleashed a powerful pitch to waiting South Florida batter Madison Epperson, who looked to move her teammates around the diamond. It was a textbook strikeout and Hightower snuffed out any chance for the Bulls to get on the board as the inning came to a close.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO