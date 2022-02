BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (4-2) finished the Tiger Classic with splits on both Saturday and Sunday and won a total of four games over the weekend. In the first game on Saturday, Feb. 12 against South Alabama the Tigers came away with a 8-1 win as junior pitcher Ali Kilponen (2-0) came away with her second win in the circle. Kilponen would pitch seven innings, allowing four hits, one run, and striking out seven.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO