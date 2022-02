The Toronto Raptors will go for their ninth win a row tonight when they host the Denver Nuggets. The Raps are the league’s hottest team, and are eight games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season. They also just picked up bench reinforcement in Thad Young, who is available and should make his Raptors debut tonight. Coach Nick Nurse confirmed before the game that Fred VanVleet, who missed Thursday’s victory over the Houston Rockets with groin soreness, will play.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO