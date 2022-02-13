Sooners Earn Spot In Championship

When/where: Noon Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. TV/radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM) About Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12): Oklahoma senior Umoja Gibson went 8-of-11 from three and scored a season-high 30 points in OU’s 70-55 victory over No 9-ranked Texas Tech on Wednesday in Norman, Oklahoma. Elijah Harkless scored 13 points for the Sooners, who held the Red Raiders to 39.6% shooting. Texas Tech went 2-of-17 from three. Rallying from a five-point halftime deficit, OU snapped its three-game losing streak. ... The Sooners, who are 2-7 in their last nine games, are still in the running for an NCAA bid following that win over Texas Tech. OU entered the game with a NET ranking of 39 with three ranked teams to play in the next four contests. … OU has four wins this season against teams ranked at the time in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll. … Jalen Hill is shooting 59.8% (73-122) from the field.. … First-year OU coach Porter Moser claimed his 300th career victory when the Sooners beat Florida on Dec. 1. He’s 307-252 in 18 years as a head coach. … Oklahoma is one of 20 NCAA Division I programs with a father-son, coach-player combination (Porter Moser and freshman guard Jake Moser) and the only such combo in the Big 12. … Oklahoma is one of 16 NCAA Division I teams that have two brothers (Tanner and Jacob Groves) on the team. The Sooners have had three pairs of brothers play on the same team — Groves brothers, Wayman and William Tisdale, and Blake and Taylor Griffin.

