ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Top Floor Score of the Season Boosts #13 Oregon State in 197.275-194.450 Victory Over Washington

osubeavers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. – The No 13-ranked Oregon State gymnasts secured their fifth win of the season inside Gill Coliseum after downing Washington 197.275-194.450 in the fourth conference meet of the 2022 campaign. The Beavers posted the nation's fifth best floor score of the year to end the day in...

osubeavers.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

Eastern Oregon University football announces 2022 recruiting class

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University added depth to its linebacking corps and beefed up its lines with its 2022 recruiting class. “I think we met some needs that will help us out immediately, as well as building our roster toward the future,” Eastern head football coach Tim Camp said.
LA GRANDE, OR
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Video: Oregon State vs.Washington gymnastics

Here's another look at Sunday's Dam Cancer gymnastics meet featuring Oregon State University and Arizona State University. OSU Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey won the all-around title as the Beavers defeated the the Huskies 197.275-194.450 in Gill Coliseum.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Sweep Sunday's New Mexico Doubleheader

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – In Sunday's doubleheader at New Mexico State, junior Frankie Hammoude went perfect from the plate in game one while freshman Sarah Haendiges earned her first victory in the circle in the finale as Oregon State defeated Texas State (6-1) and New Mexico State (12-0). Mariah Mazon (1-2) was dominant against Texas State, allowing eight hits in a complete game after striking out 13 batters in seven frames.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
jerryratcliffe.com

Softball: Virginia takes 6-1 victory over George Washington

Virginia used a big third inning and a complete-game performance from Mikayla Houge in the circle to pick up a 6-1 victory over George Washington on Saturday night at the Gamecock Invitational. Virginia (2-2) turned in a four-run third inning to break things open, loading the bases with one out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
gohuskies.com

GymDawgs Post 194.450 In Dual Meet With Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Oregon-- The Washington women's gymnastics team scored a 194.450 in their meet against Oregon State. The Huskies (2-4), coming off a win at home against Arizona, were looking to put up a strong score on the road. With a solid first three events, things were looking up for the Dawgs. They showed their consistency and power, but, in the end, the Beavers (5-1) pulled ahead scoring a 197.275.
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tasha Smith
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Jade Carey
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
On3.com

Oregon implodes against Cal at home, loses 78-64

Saturday’s matinee against Cal was supposed to be an easy win for Oregon. Instead, it was a disaster. “A difficult loss,” Dana Altman called it. The Ducks (16-8, 9-4) came in winning 10 of their last 11 games. They were 13.5-point home favorites against lowly Cal (11-15, 4-11), who’d lost 10 of their last 11. Final score: Oregon 64, Cal 78.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

OSU Softball: Cowgirls top Arizona State for season opening victory

TEMPE, Ariz. – In its 2022 season opener, the No. 5/4 Oklahoma State softball team defeated No. 21/21 Arizona State, 5-2. The season opening victory on the road against a ranked opponent marks the Cowgirls first since a 1-0 win over No. 11 Stanford in 2009. In the OSU...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Huntsman#Beavers#Osu#Oregon State Gymnastics
FanSided

Oregon Women’s Basketball has complete game vs. Washington State

The Oregon Women’s Basketball team went on the road and took care of business in a big way with a complete game 83-30 win over Washington State. Kelly Graves has been looking for a complete game from his team this season, and he got one against the Cougars. For a team that has struggled at times this season due to injuries, they have clearly turned to a corner and found some chemistry after a blowout win against a Washington State team that is playing over .500 ball this season.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Headed South to Face Ducks

THE GAME: The Oregon State women's basketball team will head south on Sunday to take on No. 24 Oregon at Matt Knight Arena. The game is slated to tip at 1 p.m. FOLLOW ALONG: The Beavers' game vs. Oregon can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks with Ann Schatz and Mary Murphy on the call. The game will air live on KEJO 1240 in Corvallis with Ron Callan on the call, and live stats will be available at OSUBeavers.com. Live updates for all Oregon State women's basketball games can be found on twitter @BeaverWBB.
CORVALLIS, OR
Addicted To Quack

Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
gostanford.com

Card Beats Beavers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Rally To Sink Utah At Home

BOULDER — Colorado's Jabari Walker recorded his 12th double-double of the season Saturday, helping fuel a big second-half comeback as the Buffaloes rallied to take an 81-76 win over Utah at the CU Events Center. Tad Boyle's Buffs won their second in a row to improve to 15-9 overall...
BOULDER, CO
CalSportsReport

Cal Looks to Build on Win in Saturday's Basketball Game at Oregon

CAL (10-15, 3-11 Pac-12) at OREGON (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12) WHERE: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon. CAL-OREGON HISTORY: Cal leads the all-time series 84-66, but Oregon has won the last nine meetings between the two teams. Oregon won both contests against the Bears last season – 82-69 in Eugene and 74-63 in Berkeley. Cal has not won in Eugene since the 2013-14 season. Saturday’s game is the only time Oregon and Cal are scheduled to meet this season.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy