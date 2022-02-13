College Voices: Valentine’s Day Episode!

Looking to take a date night to the next level on Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day or any time of the year? Tee up, eat up and drink up at Puttshack. Conveniently located at The Interlock in Atlanta's bustling West End, Puttshack welcomes couples, singles, families, friends, and groups to enjoy a high-energy, tech-infused mini golf experience. While putting interactive, themed holes that include beer pong, skee-ball, trivia and more, guests can indulge on craft cocktails, mocktails, and globally inspired cuisine. Without having to manually keep score, Puttshack is an ideal destination for a little adventure and to focus on the one’s you love while having a great time. For more information, to view the full menu, or to make a reservation for a round, visit puttshack.com. Puttshack opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
