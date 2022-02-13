Paupers with Pep

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Kofi’s work is often inscrutable–whispered deep in the dark as if he’s trying to excise his innermost demons. “Baobab” is no different. Produced by lxdxp, the beat is precariously built, set up on rickety sub-bass and low-bit rate percussion; the cavernous aura it creates pairs well with Kofi’s strange flow. His voice is low in the mix, making understanding what he says difficult. The lines you do hear are slightly scrambled, abstract claims to a higher spirit: “I don’t mind being the evil that you feed yourself/No, I’m an angel.” While calling this music horrorcore might seem apt, that genre tag is too reductive for what’s going on here. Kofi reaches for something deeper than shock tactics, and his grim aesthetic reflects his process of intellection: The digger he digs into his psyche, the cloudier it gets.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO