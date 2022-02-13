ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Paupers with Pep

steynonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the final instalment of our latest Tale for Our Time - The Million-Pound Bank Note by Mark Twain. In tonight's concluding episode, our hero finds that his wealthy compatriot from San Francisco is way over-extended with an option whose expiry date is hurtling towards him:. In a...

www.steynonline.com

steynonline.com

Fun with Dick and Khan

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time. The global spread of the Canadian truckers' convoy and the latest revelations on Covid's lab origin were among...
TV & VIDEOS
steynonline.com

Steyn's Serenade Radio Song of the Week

Welcome to another presentation from our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Song of the Week. On the eve of Valentine's Day we tell the story of one of the classic love songs, one that over the decades has itself become one of those fundamental things that apply as time goes by.
MUSIC
steynonline.com

A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 7-13

Programming note: The audio version of Steyn's Song of the Week airs today, Sunday, on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern/9.30am Pacific. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last...
ENTERTAINMENT
steynonline.com

The Diminishing of the Individual

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with Alexandra Marshall from Down Under with some thoughts on what's changed here and there over the last two years. Whatever it is, Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland has a particularly bad case of it, as I discussed with Brian Monteith. And we rounded out the hour with Nile Gardiner Uighur Wednesday and the ChiCom propaganda victory at the Olympics. All that plus your comments and questions along the way.
SCOTLAND
Cowl

The Pauper and the Princess who Didn’t Ask

The Pauper burst out of the foliage, his makeshift chainmail clanking and disturbing the Sphinx’s slumber. His armor was singed, and he was walking with a limp. The Sphinx got to her feet slowly to block his path. “Who dares cross?” she snarled. “I do,” the Pauper replied,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
ARTnews

Why Thomas Gainsborough’s Iconic ‘Blue Boy’ Was Once the Most Famous Painting in the World

A hundred years since it was last displayed in the United Kingdom, Thomas Gainsborough’s Blue Boy has returned to the National Gallery in London. “It has never been lent since its departure from the U.K.—until now,” the institution said in a statement, adding that the portrait, “is unlikely to ever be lent again.” The famed 1770 portrait of an English child in a resplendent blue satin doublet and breeches has long been the star attraction of the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. Scaled to life-size, the boy is positioned like a monarch and painted with a palette...
SAN MARINO, CA
Telegraph

Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics, Holburne, review: the secret lives of long-ago England

I don’t often experience the urge to run my hand over a doublet, not least because that thickly-padded, silk-slashed chestwear was last in fashion 400 years ago. But at The Tudors: Power, Passion and Politics, at the Holburne Museum in Bath, the paintings practically command it. For look-at-me swagger and power-bolstering sheen, the era is hard to beat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Listen to Kofi’s “Baobab”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Kofi’s work is often inscrutable–whispered deep in the dark as if he’s trying to excise his innermost demons. “Baobab” is no different. Produced by lxdxp, the beat is precariously built, set up on rickety sub-bass and low-bit rate percussion; the cavernous aura it creates pairs well with Kofi’s strange flow. His voice is low in the mix, making understanding what he says difficult. The lines you do hear are slightly scrambled, abstract claims to a higher spirit: “I don’t mind being the evil that you feed yourself/No, I’m an angel.” While calling this music horrorcore might seem apt, that genre tag is too reductive for what’s going on here. Kofi reaches for something deeper than shock tactics, and his grim aesthetic reflects his process of intellection: The digger he digs into his psyche, the cloudier it gets.
MUSIC
steynonline.com

Elite Contempt and Bouncy Castles

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with the curious touchiness of the media, the opposition and the Speaker of the House of Commons over so much as raising the question of what Sir Keir Starmer did or didn't do as Director of Public Prosecutions, especially when it came to paedophiles. Ann Widdecombe joined him to discuss.
WORLD
Mental_Floss

8 Common Phrases with Surprisingly Dark Origins

Many English speakers don’t give much thought to the idioms they use on a regular basis. Some common sayings have silly backstories, while others are more disturbing than they seem out of context. From poisoning to warfare, here are the dark origins behind everyday phrases that may be part of your vocabulary.
HEALTH
steynonline.com

Canadian Stand-Off

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a brand new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm Eastern/9.30am Pacific in the Americas. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here. ~If you missed today's edition...
WORLD
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Francis Spufford: ‘I felt that to call myself a writer would be a boast’

Francis Spufford, born in 1964, is an uncommonly gifted, adventurous and versatile writer. He began with nonfiction that included a powerful apologia for Christianity, Unapologetic, in 2012. He published Golden Hill in 2016 and it was golden: an outstanding debut, set in 18th-century New York, it won the Costa prize for a first novel. Light Perpetual, his second novel, was longlisted for the Booker prize and is a bold departure in fiction that imagines how it might have been if people who died when a German V2 rocket fell on south London had been able to live their lives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
steynonline.com

For the Duration: George Stevens, Jean Arthur and The More the Merrier

In the middle of the most famous scene in George Stevens' 1943 romantic comedy The More the Merrier, Jean Arthur is half-heartedly trying to fend off Joel McCrea's wandering hands while she talks about her fiancé and the house they want to buy "when the emergency is over." It's strange to hear someone talk about World War Two – probably one of the most significant events in modern history – as an "emergency."
MOVIES
BBC

Charles Dickens's code cracked by amateur sleuths

Researchers who asked the public to help them decipher some of Charles Dickens's coded manuscripts have, with their help, decoded one of his papers. The famous author wrote many notes in a personalised form of shorthand. The Dickens Code project, led by the University of Leicester's Dr Claire Wood, asked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

