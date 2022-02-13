Davis Bertans Called Out Wizards After Trade To Mavericks: “It’s Tough To Have Team Chemistry When Every Single Day, The Team Is Basically Fighting With Each Other About, 'I Want To Get More Minutes' And 'I Want A Bigger Role.'"
Davis Bertans was traded to the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline struck, in a move that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Washington. The Latvian player could be a terrific addition to the Mavs, as Mark Cuban recently stated, bringing his shooting skills to the 2011 NBA champions. He left...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0