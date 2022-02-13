ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis Bertans Called Out Wizards After Trade To Mavericks: “It’s Tough To Have Team Chemistry When Every Single Day, The Team Is Basically Fighting With Each Other About, 'I Want To Get More Minutes' And 'I Want A Bigger Role.'"

By Orlando Silva
 1 day ago

Davis Bertans was traded to the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline struck, in a move that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Washington. The Latvian player could be a terrific addition to the Mavs, as Mark Cuban recently stated, bringing his shooting skills to the 2011 NBA champions. He left...

Mark Cuban Explains Why Mavericks Traded Kristaps Porzingis To Wizards For Spencer Dinwiddie And Davis Bertans: "Getting Two Guys Who Fill Roles That We Really Needed."

Kristaps Porzingis is generally viewed as a versatile big man who can do a good job protecting the rim, while also being someone who can shoot from the perimeter on the offensive end. He has had a solid season for the Dallas Mavericks. He has averaged 19.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 2.0 APG during his time in Dallas.
NBA
Mavs' Bertans: Wizards players were 'basically fighting' every day

Former Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans shed some light on the dysfunctional environment he left behind in the nation's capital. Bertans, who was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, said that much of his former team's chemistry issues stemmed from infighting over playing time. "For me...
NBA
Davis Bertans Says Wizards Were 'Always Bickering About Minutes, Roles'

In his first media appearance as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Davis Bertans was asked about what went wrong with his former club the Washington Wizards. The shooting specialist didn't hold back about the problems in Washington. "It's tough to have team chemistry when every single day, the team...
NBA
Mavs Talk: Dallas 'Building Something Great' Says Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks began an eventful Thursday by trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards and then ended it with a 112-105 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a career-high night, scoring 51 points (28 in the first quarter), nine rebounds, and six assists.
NBA
The real reason Raptors backed out of Kristaps Porzingis trade talks with Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards at the deadline, getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in return. Apparently, however, there was another team interested in the Latvian forward before eventually backing out: the Toronto Raptors. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs were already pessimistic...
NBA
Mavs' Luka Doncic scores 45-plus points in second straight game

Luka Doncic really doesn't like the Clippers. Doncic dropped 45 points against Los Angeles on Saturday night, his second straight game with at least 45 -- both of which came against the Clippers, against whom he is now averaging 35.4 points per game in their last 16 meetings. It wasn't enough to power the Mavericks to a win, however, as they lost 99-97.
NBA
Mavs newcomer Davis Bertans adds to Luka Doncic's long list of duties with honest admission

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most intriguing moves just before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline lapsed last Thursday, as they dealt Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie. Parting ways with Porzingis meant that the Mavs will no longer have the Latvian unicorn protecting the rim and creating mismatches with his blend of size, mobility, and range on the other end of the floor.
NBA
Dallas plays Miami after Doncic's 45-point game

Dallas Mavericks (33-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-20, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Mavericks' 99-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat are 19-6 in home games. Miami leads the...
NBA
Sports
Jason Kidd Claims Luka Doncic Doesn't Need A Co-Star For The Mavericks To Contend: "It Could Be A Team Where There Is No Real Second Star, You've Just Got Guys Who Play Roles At A Very High Level."

Luka Doncic is one of the brightest young talents in the league, and many have lauded his ability to pass and score at a high level. He is currently averaging 26.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 9.1 APG while leading the Dallas Mavericks to the 5th seed in the Western Conference.
NBA
Wizards Notes: Bertans, Sheppard, Porzingis, Draft Pick

Davis Bertans, who was traded to the Mavericks this week along with Spencer Dinwiddie, offered some insight into the dysfunctional situation he left behind with the Wizards, writes Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. During his introductory news conference Saturday in Dallas, Bertans described an atmosphere where each player seemed to have his own agenda.
NBA

