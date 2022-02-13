Davis Bertans Called Out Wizards After Trade To Mavericks: “It’s Tough To Have Team Chemistry When Every Single Day, The Team Is Basically Fighting With Each Other About, 'I Want To Get More Minutes' And 'I Want A Bigger Role.'"

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most intriguing moves just before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline lapsed last Thursday, as they dealt Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie. Parting ways with Porzingis meant that the Mavs will no longer have the Latvian unicorn protecting the rim and creating mismatches with his blend of size, mobility, and range on the other end of the floor.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO