One of the things that always amazes me about the trade deadline is that people look at a team that is doing really well and come up with the worst type of player as the guy who can put them over the top? “You know what the Tampa Bay Lightning needs to build a dynasty?” “No, who?” “A young Doug Houda.” It’s painful to me and often ignores the idea that the team in question may have been successful all season long because they’ve actively avoided putting Kris Russell clones (or worse, the actual Kris Russell) in their lineup.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO