ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote

By Associated Press
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who’s recovering from a stroke, says he plans to be back at work in the Senate...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
U.S. POLITICS
bunewsservice.com

What’s going on with the Supreme Court justices?

When Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement on Jan. 27, President Joe Biden said he would honor his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the highest court in the United States. If Biden upholds his promise, and she is approved by the Senate, she will be...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
KRMG

Vexation, victory claims as Dems face their limits in Senate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With elections in view and Democrats' headline domestic bill in a rut, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer have very different takes on how things are going in their chamber. “I know we're spending the week dealing with assistant secretaries of something or other,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Ray Luján
Person
Joe Biden
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden talks Supreme Court timing with Democratic senators

Democratic senators urged President Biden on Thursday to announce his Supreme Court nomination as soon as possible, and Biden signaled he was moving quickly, as he and his party prepare for a potentially bitter confirmation battle that Democrats hope galvanizes their supporters. “We encouraged him to do it the right...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kvrr.com

Senate G.O.P. leader opposes U.S. attorney nominee for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Opposition from the Senate’s top Republican to President Joe Biden’s nominee for Minnesota’s U.S. attorney complicates his path to swift confirmation. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote to nominee Andrew Luger this week to express concerns after a man was sentenced to 10 years below the recommended maximum for setting a deadly fire during the violent demonstrations that followed the police killing of George Floyd.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Stroke#Ap#Democratic#The Supreme Court
Augusta Free Press

House passes stopgap funding measure: Senate now on the clock

The House of Representatives voted 272-162, implying something in the way of bipartisanship, on Tuesday to advance a continuing resolution to extend current federal agency funding rates through March 11. The current continuing resolution keeping the federal government open expires on Feb. 18. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had indicated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger

In a new series, Lawrence O’Donnell examines the qualifications of President Biden’s potential nominees to the Supreme Court. Berkeley Law Professor Amanda Tyler says that Judge Leondra Kruger has shown “a consistent commitment to protecting civil liberties and to making ours a more fair and just criminal justice system,” in her seven years on the California Supreme Court.Feb. 9, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
kyma.com

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s vaccine mandate

(KYMA, KECY) - A federal appeals court will not reinstate President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees as it reviews a lower court's order putting it on hold. Wednesday's decision by the the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals potentially sets the stage for the case to go to the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy