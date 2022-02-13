NCARB Liason Meeting & Discussion

Metro Arts Commission chair Jim Schmidt has called a special meeting to discuss complaints filed by staffers alleging that the department’s leadership fosters a toxic work environment that relies heavily on intimidation, fear and punishment. The Scene reported in August that workers have claimed director Caroline Vincent tokenized people of color and held them up to disproportionate scrutiny. The Metro Arts Commission is the body of volunteers responsible for hiring and evaluating Vincent. The meeting comes on the heels of Vincent’s announcement to staff that she is taking a “doctor-recommended medical leave for at least two months.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO