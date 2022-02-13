Longhorn softball hits highs, lows during 1st tournament of season

In their four full seasons as a team, Duke softball has improved by leaps and bounds, but so have a lot of its ACC foes. The Blue Devils battled their way to the ACC Championship last season, yet were ranked fourth in the conference this preseason behind Florida State, Clemson and Virginia Tech. The good news: Duke is as primed as it's ever been. Accolades abound for multiple of the team’s more experienced members who make up the core of the superb pitching staff and improved lineup, including Softball America top-100 preseason selections for pitchers Peyton St. George and Shelby Walters and infielder Deja Davis. This young program has shown flashes of brilliance beyond its years; what comes now is building consistency and confidence to prolong them in the face of big-time pressure. -Molly Honecker.

