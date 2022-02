The Tiger Tennis Team traveled to Corsicana today to compete in their first spring tournament. With some very tough competition the Tigers came out playing very well. In A Boys Singles Andon Sanders made it to the semifinals before falling and ended up taking fourth place. Also, in A Boys Singles Ethan Libby lost a close first round match but came back in the tournament to win consolation. In B Boys Doubles Max Friedman and Rijul Gupta made it to the semifinals before finishing in fourth place. The Tigers will be back in their next tournament in College Station on the 17th. Great Job Tigers!

CORSICANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO