UT student advances to ‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship semifinals

Interim Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies announced that the inaugural Second Chance Tournament will take place "right before" the show's annual Tournament of Champions, giving recent contestants who've lost another chance to compete. "More details to follow, including the criteria we will be using to select the rest of the participants," Davies wrote on a blog on Jeopardy!'s website. "To be clear, though, the eligibility time frame will be the same as for this year's ToC: We are looking at contestants who appeared on Jeopardy since the last Tournament of Champions who we believe deserve a second shot. I know there will be many contestants from previous years who will be howling at this point, and I do not rule out a future opportunity to compete again for some of you. But for now this is part of the postseason for this season. We are all so excited at the prospect, and we look forward to seeing some wonderful contestants again on our stage."

