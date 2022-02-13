ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT student advances to ‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship semifinals

By Morgan Severson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter auditioning for “Jeopardy!” at roughly 14 years old, Jaskaran Singh represented UT in the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship on Friday and won $19,900 in the quarterfinal round. Singh then moved on to game four of the semifinals, which will air Feb. 18. Singh, a...

