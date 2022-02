BRUNSWICK, Ga. — It looked like jury selection was nearing an end Thursday in the federal hate crimes trial against the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. That ended up not being the case, however. By the end of the fourth day of jury selection, 57 potential jurors had qualified to move to the next round of questioning next week out of 135 people attorneys and the judge have questioned since Monday. About 42 percent of all of those questioned have moved on to the next round.

