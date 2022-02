I heard the neighbors talking about a guy who was stealing hay. Guess they thought he had been doing it for a long time. So they finally put up cameras on two different locations at two different stacks of hay. Sure enough they found out who it was. Several were bad mouthing him. They said he was feeding some of it but selling most of it. But after they told me the whole story I said, “Well, he isn’t all bad cause he was selling the hay for $40 per bale. So at least he was selling the hay cheap.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO