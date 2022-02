THE WOODLANDS, TX — At 4:00 AM this morning The Woodlands Fire Department responded to the Trailpoint Apartments at 2301 S. Milbend on a reported apartment fire. A resident noted smoke coming from an exterior balcony and called 911. A second resident activated the building alarm and residents were evacuating as firefighters were arriving. Engine 101 was first on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the first and second floor balconies. Firefighters make a fast attack and quickly knocked down the fire. The fire was contained to the first floor exterior laundry closet with only light smoke damage to the interior of that apartment. Fire cause was accidental, an electrical short in an outlet. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO