Lost Ark Powerpass Explained: How to Level Up Fast

The long-awaited Western port of the game Lost Ark is nearly upon us. The game, set in the fictional land of Arkesia, allows characters to fight their way through the story with a host of different classes and abilities. Step into the shoes of the Warrior, Martial Artist, Gunner, Mage, or Assassin and battle your way through levels and bosses. Lost Ark has announced its Early Access program launch for Tuesday, February 8 at 9 am PST, 12 pm Est, and 5 pm GMT. The isometric 2.5D fantasy game launched with Smilegate in partnership with Amazon Game Studios gives players the chance to join in the fun a little bit ahead of the planned official launch scheduled for February 11. Players looking to get a feel for the game before the free launch or those wanting to get some extra grinding in before others can obtain Early Access.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO