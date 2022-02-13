Minecraft – How to Breathe Underwater

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can, during their journey throughout the new yet familiar region of Hisui, come in contact with a wide array of materials and ingredients, which can then be used to make various dishes, items, and tools. With that said, among the many ingredients players can find, the Springy Mushroom allows them to make two extremely handy dishes, the Mushroom Cake, which can be used to attract Pokémon, and the Swap Snack, which can be used to give your defense-oriented Pokémon a great ATK boost, in exchange for their defense. Now, to help you get both dishes and complete the Mushroom Cake Marketing request, here’s where you can find Springy Mushrooms in Pokémon Legends Arceus.
Comments / 0