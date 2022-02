VINCENT — Warren rolled out the red carpet for its seniors, as senior night in Vincent saw the Warriors pull away from Cambridge for a 66-31 win in Friday night. Head coach Blaine Maddox deviated from the usual starting lineup and inserted a group of five seniors who made their mark on the program: Trent Dowler, Brennan Perdue, Hunter Hanes, Trent Fox and Dennis Pettey. Brayden Sallee and Caleb Davis volunteered to sit out so that every senior could get at least one start this season, and in the case of Sallee, he made an immediate impact when he subbed in for Fox.

VINCENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO