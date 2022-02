BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (5-0) concluded the 2022 Aggie Classic on Sunday with a 9-1 victory over UT Arlington (0-4) at Davis Diamond. The five-inning win marked the fourth run-rule of the weekend for the Aggies. Junior Shaylee Ackerman made her first collegiate appearance in the circle for A&M, tossing the complete game while striking out six Mavericks.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO