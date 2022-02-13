NFL Superbowl Sunday

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
Super Bowl LVI tonight doesn’t just mark the end of the 2021 NFL season. It also marks the end of sideline reporter Michele Tafoya’s run on Sunday Night Football. Tafoya, who has been at NBC since 2011, announced back in January that the Super Bowl will be the final game she works with the network. This came after the New York Post reported in December that she would not be returning to Sunday Night Football.
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
The Los Angeles Rams put starting tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve Friday, meaning he will miss Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (chest) was also put on IR. In corresponding moves, the Rams activated running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and defensive...
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will miss Super Bowl LVI due to a knee injury, but running back Darrell Henderson will return versus the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Friday. The team placed Higbee and offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve while activating Henderson and defensive tackle...
The Rams’ game-winning touchdown drive in Super Bowl LVI was a nightmare for Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. First, Apple was called for pass interference in the end zone, giving the Rams a first down at the 1-yard line. On the very next play, LA quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and the Rams won 23-20.
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the team is hiring former QB Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.
It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday. Most years, that would mean legendary Tom Brady is getting ready to play in the game. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven of them, after all. But Brady, 44, is now retired. The Buccaneers lost to the Rams...
We rounded up the best and brightest minds that we could find in the building at WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News on Sunday for some Super Bowl LVI predictions. Find out which team between the Rams and Bengals our team thinks will win, and you’ll see it’s a very one-sided newsroom.
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw a clutch touchdown toss to Cooper Kupp with 1:29 remaining to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a tight victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams trailed for the majority of the second half...
New to Steelers Depot, we will be highlighting a few less-heralded prospects at each position group in lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft that likely won’t go until Day 3, but present potential value as sleepers in the later rounds. #5 Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan. Kaleb Eleby...
Super Bowl LVI significantly changed after Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the game due to a knee injury after his leg was caught on the SoFi Stadium artificial turf. Beckham, who had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on three targets, was dominating the league championship game before the injury.
The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former LSU and NFL tight end Keith Zinger will be a special guest for Super Sunday at Trinity Baptist. Zinger, a graduate of Leesville High School, was on LSU’s national championship teams in 2003 and 2007 before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He played one season with the Falcons.
There was some questionable officiating toward the end of Super Bowl 56, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave his thoughts after the game. The second half of Super Bowl 56 was defined by big plays and questionable calls, all of which ended up shaping how the game turned out.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4) – It turned out to be a pretty good month back on the job for former University of Utah football star Eric Weddle. After a two-year hiatus from the game after retiring in Feb. 2020, Weddle was called back into action to fill in for the Los Angeles Rams as they […]
What a week on Radio Row! The Fab 5 wrap up the amazing week that it was with some final stories and an ode to the grind. Then, they dive into the Big Game! Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals full Super Bowl preview. Matchups, x-factors, score predictions. Tune in before kickoff!
