NFL Superbowl Sunday

By Lee Merritt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article8:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 10:00pm) The BEST place...

Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Revealed Why She’s Leaving Sunday Night Football

Super Bowl LVI tonight doesn’t just mark the end of the 2021 NFL season. It also marks the end of sideline reporter Michele Tafoya’s run on Sunday Night Football. Tafoya, who has been at NBC since 2011, announced back in January that the Super Bowl will be the final game she works with the network. This came after the New York Post reported in December that she would not be returning to Sunday Night Football.
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
National football post

Rams TE Tyler Higbee (knee) will miss Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams put starting tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve Friday, meaning he will miss Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (chest) was also put on IR. In corresponding moves, the Rams activated running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and defensive...
theScore

Rams' Higbee out, Henderson in for Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will miss Super Bowl LVI due to a knee injury, but running back Darrell Henderson will return versus the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Friday. The team placed Higbee and offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve while activating Henderson and defensive tackle...
Kansas City Star

KC Chiefs players roast Bengals’ Eli Apple for his struggles in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams’ game-winning touchdown drive in Super Bowl LVI was a nightmare for Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. First, Apple was called for pass interference in the end zone, giving the Rams a first down at the 1-yard line. On the very next play, LA quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and the Rams won 23-20.
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ plan for Kirk Cousins in 2022, revealed

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the team is hiring former QB Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tom Brady Photo

It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday. Most years, that would mean legendary Tom Brady is getting ready to play in the game. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven of them, after all. But Brady, 44, is now retired. The Buccaneers lost to the Rams...
WBRE

Super Bowl LVI predictions with the Eyewitness News team

We rounded up the best and brightest minds that we could find in the building at WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News on Sunday for some Super Bowl LVI predictions. Find out which team between the Rams and Bengals our team thinks will win, and you’ll see it’s a very one-sided newsroom.
Steelers Depot

Sunday Sleeper Series: 2022 NFL Draft (Quarterbacks)

New to Steelers Depot, we will be highlighting a few less-heralded prospects at each position group in lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft that likely won’t go until Day 3, but present potential value as sleepers in the later rounds. #5 Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan. Kaleb Eleby...
Hogs Haven

All aTwitter: 13 February 2022 - Superbowl Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
KPLC TV

Trinity Baptist hosting former NFL tight end on Super Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former LSU and NFL tight end Keith Zinger will be a special guest for Super Sunday at Trinity Baptist. Zinger, a graduate of Leesville High School, was on LSU’s national championship teams in 2003 and 2007 before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He played one season with the Falcons.
