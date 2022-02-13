NFL Superbowl Sunday

Super Bowl LVI tonight doesn’t just mark the end of the 2021 NFL season. It also marks the end of sideline reporter Michele Tafoya’s run on Sunday Night Football. Tafoya, who has been at NBC since 2011, announced back in January that the Super Bowl will be the final game she works with the network. This came after the New York Post reported in December that she would not be returning to Sunday Night Football.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO