ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Saweetie Shows Off Her New Lime Green Bob On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KpKv_0eDeIa4Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChXAx_0eDeIa4Y00

Source: Tristan Fewings / Getty


Saweetie took to Instagram earlier today to show off her latest look: a lime green bob that was everything!

As the queen of the switch up, the “Best Friends” rapper donned a lime green bob that she wore flipped up channeling a ’90s era hairstyle. She paired the look with matching lime green stiletto nails and soft green eyeshadow. For her ensemble, she wore a black dress that adorned colorful sequins from the waist down and rocked black, tie-up heels on her feet. She added a pink clutch bag to accessorize the look and was all smiles as she linked up with her girls for a Honey Jack Daniels event she hosted ahead of the Big Game in Los Angeles.

The rapper shared a few pictures from her day out on her social media page, leading with a beautiful mirror selfie where she really showed off her look and adding a few shots from inside of yesterday’s event. For the post’s caption, she simply added a plethora of green heart emojis, further emphasizing the lime green accessorized she added to her appearance.

Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie)

“so so so pretty,” one of the rapper’s 13 million Instagram followers wrote underneath the Instagram photo set while another said, “Momma Hella gorgeous.” Another fan expressed how he reacted when he first saw the pic, telling the Bay Area native that he “Fell to my knees infront of 5 guys.” Looks like we’re not the only ones loving this look on the rap star!

Beauties, what do you think about Saweetie’s new lime green ‘do?

Don’t miss…

Saweetie Announces She Is The New Face Of Crocs

Saweetie On Pretty Privilege: “It Wasn’t A Privilege For Me”

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump in New Pic Posted to Instagram

Rihanna isn't hiding anything anymore! The singer and fashion mogul is showing off her baby bump once more in a new, celebratory pic. The songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of her burgeoning baby bump, which she bared by raising her jersey top above her stomach in a candid bathroom selfie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
blavity.com

Offset Showed Off His Daughter's Snow Angel Skills In Adorable Instagram Post

Migos rapper Offset took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of his and Cardi B’s daughter smiling in the winter weather, according to People. Wrapped up in a puffer jacket and pink snow attire, Kulture Kiari, 3, looked delighted to play in the snow. The 29-year-old rapper captioned the moment, saying, “Kulture snow angel.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kesha shows off hair transformation with brunette bob

Kesha is experimenting with a totally new ‘do. The “Praying” singer, 34, recently swapped her signature platinum blond hair for a chin-length brunette bob with bangs. She first gave a hint at the transformation earlier this month, but showed off the final look on Instagram this weekend with a stunning selfie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lime
okcheartandsoul.com

Saweetie and H.E.R. team for new song “Closer”

Saweetie has dropped a new collaboration with H.E.R. called “Closer.”. Over a retro-flavored dance beat, Sweetie raps, “I wanna fall in love for the weekend/ Three boyfriends I don’t know where I’m sleeping/ We be thuggin’, clubbin’…Order room service when we done/ That’s the sequence.”
MUSIC
mycolumbuspower.com

Tia And Tamera Mowry Are Our Skin Goals In Latest Instagram Selfie

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We love a good twin moment and luckily for us, Tia and Tamera Mowry give us plenty! Earlier today, the twin sisters took to Instagram to show off their fresh, glowing faces in a gorgeous twin selfie that proves that Black still refuses to crack!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Julia Fox deletes all pictures of Kanye West from her Instagram

Have Julia Fox and Kanye West broken up? If Julia Fox’s Instagram account is anything to go by, then it seems so.The pair, who met and have been dating since New Year’s Eve, spent a whirlwind month going out for lavish dinners, shopping sprees and attending Paris Fashion Week, all of which was documented on Fox’s account.However, things changed last week after West’s ex Kim Kardashian featured on the March cover of American Vogue.In the spread, Kardashian is seen posing with her and West’s four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.Following the release of the images,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Britney Spears’s Latest Instagram Convinced Fans That She’s Releasing New Music

After she finally got out of the conservatorship that governed her life for over a decade, Britney Spears’s next move could be…anything. In previous interviews and statements, she’s been pretty clear about wanting to take a break from the music industry and about her hopes for expanding her family with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. But is new music totally out of the question?
MUSIC
Page Six

Coco Austin shows off her $1M shoe closet

Coco Austin has a closet full of ice. Ice-T’s wife, 42, gave fans a tour of her closet on Instagram Thursday, showing off rows upon rows of designer shoes in all different colors and styles. One thing that doesn’t change from pair to pair? The towering heels — and...
AUSTIN, TX
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Are Rushing to Support Kaley Cuoco After Seeing Her Heartbreaking Instagram

One year later, Kaley Cuoco misses her dog Norman more than ever. While on the set of The Flight Attendant season 2, the 36-year-old actress took a moment to pay tribute to her four-legged best friend on Instagram. In honor of one year passing since Norman's death, Kaley shared a never-before-seen photo of her and her late pup enjoying each other’s company. In the black-and-white picture, posted on January 15, Kaley holds Norman in her arms while the two look directly at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

850
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy