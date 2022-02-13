ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Huskies Downed by Drexel, 61-46

nuhuskies.com
 1 day ago

BOX SCORE (PDF) BOSTON – Senior guard Katie May tallied a team-high 15 points, but it was not enough as Northeastern women's basketball (12-10, 6-6 CAA) fell to Drexel (19-3, 11-1 CAA) by a score of 61-46 on Sunday afternoon at the Cabot Center. Senior guard Kendall Currence...

nuhuskies.com

michigantechhuskies.com

Huskies down Lakers for seventh straight win

ALLENDALE, Mich. - With four players in double-figures and Trent Bell's block on the final play of the game, Michigan Tech men's basketball sealed its seventh straight victory with a win over Grand Valley State at GVSU Fieldhouse Arena 75-67 Saturday afternoon. The Huskies closed their longest road trip of the season 5-0 and avenged a loss in Houghton to the Lakers on January 20.
HOUGHTON, MI
wilmu.edu

Wildcats Take Down No. 25 Dominican, 79-74, With Second Half Comeback

NEWARK, Del. - - The Wilmington University men's basketball team wins a thriller over nationally ranked No. 25 Dominican, 79-74, in a cross-divisional Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference matchup this Saturday afternoon, at the WU Athletics Complex. The win is believed to be the second time in Wilmington's NCAA era to...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Lakefield Standard

Huskies sweep TCU

The Jackson County Central basketball teams swept Tri-City United Friday, with the girls winning 73-35 on the road and the boys earning a 64-55 home win. Sadie Voss scored 31 points and added seven rebounds and four assists to lead the JCC girls. Maci Farmer scored 17 points and posted seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kylee Wenzel scored nine points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Rylie Cother and Georgianna Wenzel each scored six points and Madelyn Rowe had four points and seven rebounds.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
FOX Sports

Dingle scores 33 to carry Penn past Harvard 82-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday. Dingle made 8 of 10 3-pointers. Clark Slajchert had 15 points for Penn (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Lucas Monroe added seven rebounds. Evan Nelson had 19...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Downs BC, 72-61, For Fifth Straight Road Win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Freshman Paolo Banchero recorded 16 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to lead No. 7 Duke to a 72-61 win at Boston College on Saturday. Ten of Banchero's points came in the first half, and he finished the night 7-of-14 from the field to help the Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) win their fifth consecutive road game. Duke also completed a stretch of four contests in eight days that saw head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team earn three victories away from home.
BASKETBALL
nuhuskies.com

Drexel Runs Past Northeastern, 67-51

PHILADELPHIA – Chris Doherty recorded his seventh double-double of the season for the Northeastern men's basketball team (7-18, 1-13), but Drexel (12-11, 7-6) opened up a big halftime lead on the Huskies that it wouldn't relinquish on Saturday at Daskalakis Athletic Center, 67-51. Doherty led the Huskies with 17 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, the most for a Northeastern player since Scott Eatherton in 2013-14. Northeastern shot 35% from the field (19-of-55) on the afternoon and 3-of-15 from deep. Doherty was joined in double figures byShaquille Walters (13 points on 6-of-12), who played in his 100th career game, and Nikola Djogo (12 points, five rebounds).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team beats Barberton High School 48 – 42

On Tuesday, February 8th, The Girls JV Basketball Team continued their homestand when they met the Magics from Barberton High School. Keira O’Callahan came out on fire in the first quarter as she dropped in 13 points which included 3 triples to push the Lady Bears to a 17 – 8 lead after the opening seven minutes.
BARBERTON, OH
Olympian

Olympia defense shuts down Union shooters, McBride scores big as Bears girls roll, 46-28

Olympia High School wasn’t perfect in its 4A West Central III/Southwest bidistrict opening-round girls basketball game at home Friday night against Union. Cold from the outside throughout, the Bears made only two 3-pointers, one by Ava Wollin in the first minute, another by Wollin in the final minute. After allowing only one Titans’ free throw during the first half, they found themselves in foul trouble after intermission.
OLYMPIA, WA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
goterriers.com

Women’s Basketball Drops Road Tilt At American, 70-57

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Junior Maren Durant notched 14 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore Caitlin Weimar tallied her second-straight double-double with 10 points and 10 boards, but the Boston University women's basketball team could not overcome American in a 70-57 loss on Saturday afternoon at Bender Arena. BU (14-10,...
BOSTON, MA
washingtoncollegesports.com

Shorewomen Tie Mark for Most Centennial Wins in Single-Season in 47-38 win over Bears

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – The Washington College women's basketball team withstood a late charge from host Ursinus to tie the 2011-12 team for most Centennial Conference wins in a single season with its 11th conference win in a 47-38 victory on Saturday afternoon at Helfferich Hall in Centennial Conference women's basketball action. The Shorewomen improve to 15-8 on the season and 11-7 in the Centennial, while the Bears drop to 3-19 and 3-14 respectively.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
chargerathletics.com

MEN'S BASKETBALL TURNED AWAY BY WILDCATS

Newark, DE (2/12/22) The Dominican College men's basketball team dropped a conference game to the Wildcats of Wilmington University by a score of 79-75. With the loss, the Chargers fall to 16-5 (9-4 CACC). The Wildcats improved to 8-17 (5-10 CACC) after the win. Jalen Burgess (Springfield Gardens, N.Y.) led...
NEWARK, DE
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Downed by No. 9 Quinnipiac at Home

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth (8-16-1, 2-15-1 ECAC Hockey) fell to No. 9 Quinnipiac (20-7-3, 12-6-0 ECAC Hockey) by a score of 7-2 at home on Friday afternoon. Freshman forward Lauren Messier and sophomore forward Tiffany Hill scored for the Big Green. Junior goalie Hannah Humphreys made a career-high 41 saves.
HANOVER, NH
nuhuskies.com

No. 5 Northeastern Claims Hockey East Regular Season Title, Downs Maine

BOSTON— The No. 5 Northeastern women's hockey team defeated Maine, 2-0, on Saturday evening at Matthews Arena. With results around the league over the weekend, including two Northeastern wins over Maine, the Huskies officially claimed the 2021-22 Hockey East Regular Season title for the third year in a row and the fourth time overall.
BOSTON, MA

