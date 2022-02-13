Huskies Downed by Drexel, 61-46

PHILADELPHIA – Chris Doherty recorded his seventh double-double of the season for the Northeastern men's basketball team (7-18, 1-13), but Drexel (12-11, 7-6) opened up a big halftime lead on the Huskies that it wouldn't relinquish on Saturday at Daskalakis Athletic Center, 67-51. Doherty led the Huskies with 17 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, the most for a Northeastern player since Scott Eatherton in 2013-14. Northeastern shot 35% from the field (19-of-55) on the afternoon and 3-of-15 from deep. Doherty was joined in double figures byShaquille Walters (13 points on 6-of-12), who played in his 100th career game, and Nikola Djogo (12 points, five rebounds).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO