ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EU Joined By 13 Countries To Form Coalition To Protect Ocean Biodiversity

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) –The EU and 13 other countries including Canada, India and the United Kingdom have agreed to form a coalition to protect biodiversity in the high seas, European Commission President Ursula von der...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

The country that’s worried most about climate change

It seems like a paradox: Adults in India are deeply concerned about the impacts of climate change, but they are also the least critical of their government’s efforts to combat it, according to a new global poll. Almost 90 percent of people in India are worried about global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
US News and World Report

Sweden to Lift Travel Curbs on Nordic Countries, the EU

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government said it has decided to lift entry restrictions for foreign nationals travelling to Sweden from Nordic countries and the rest of the European Union and European Economic Area from Wednesday. The government announced the decision in a statement issued on Monday. The travel bans,...
TRAVEL
Newswise

Gabon provides blueprint for protecting oceans

Newswise — Gabon's network of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) provides a blueprint that could be used in many other countries, experts say. Since announcing a new MPA network in 2014, Gabon has created 20 protected areas – increasing protection of Gabonese waters from less than 1% to 26%.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

EU, UK plan "intensive" Northern Ireland talks in coming days

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said on Friday their officials would continue "intensive" discussions over Northern Ireland in the coming days after their third in-person meeting. "They agreed on the need for progress in their talks in the interest...
EUROPE
gcaptain.com

Japan to Divert LNG to Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

TOKYO/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Japan will divert some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Europe after requests from the United States and the European Union, the industry minister said on Wednesday, a step that aligns the country with the West as tensions flare with Russia. Concern has mounted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Oceans#Biodiversity#Eu#European Commission#Ouest France#French#Brest#Ccamlr
Daily Mail

'We should follow the UK': Global politicians and commentators urge their own countries to drop Covid rules - but some accuse Boris of trying to distract from Partygate

Politicians and commentators around the world have reacted to Boris Johnson's decision to end all of England's Covid restrictions - with some urging their governments to do the same. By the end of February, England will be the first major country in the world to have ended all restrictions, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Deal on EU tech rules possible by June, key lawmaker says

STRASBOURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers and countries could reach a deal by the end of June on proposed tech rules forcing online platforms to better police the internet despite differences in their approach, the lawmaker steering the negotiations said on Monday. The Digital Services Act (DSA) proposed...
INTERNET
The Independent

‘We must unlock sustainable value to protect biodiversity, people and planet’

Gagan Gupta, the founder of ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, a pan-African infrastructure developer, has become Vice President of the Giants Club, an initiative of international conservation charity Space for Giants.The Giants Club, which the Independent’s Evgeny Lebedev is the patron of, brings together political leaders, scientific experts and philanthropists to preserve Africa’s iconic landscapes to protect the biodiversity that is fundamental to climate resilience, livelihoods and the planet’s health.Gupta says “Space for Giants is a pioneer of environmental conservation in Africa. The pace of climate change, the continent’s population boom and economic activity put unprecedented pressure on biodiversity. I am...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Macron announces France is to build up to 14 new nuclear reactors

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will build up to 14 new reactors as part of a “renaissance” for the French nuclear industry.The new reactors are to be built as part of the country’s strategy to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.The French leader said the new plants would be built and operated by state-controlled energy provider EDF, and that tens of billions of euros in public financing would be mobilised to pay for the projects, safeguarding EDF’s finances.Mr Macron provided a roadmap for the building of third-generation EPR (European Pressurised water Reactor) facilities during a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

France summit seeks action on ocean protection

World leaders, scientists and major companies gather in France this week to boost efforts to protect the oceans, which cover 70 percent of the planet but receive far less attention than land ecosystems. The One Ocean Summit in the northwestern port city of Brest on February 9-11 seeks to raise...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

EU, Africa at odds over vaccine patents ahead of summit

The EU on Monday stood by its refusal to lift patent protections on COVID vaccines, just days ahead of a summit with African Union countries who see the issue as a priority. Since October 2020, India and South Africa have led calls at the World Trade Organization for the temporary removal of intellectual property protections for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics in the fight against COVID-19.
HEALTH
International Business Times

Exclusive-EU, Gates Foundation To Support African Medicines Agency -source

The European Union and the Gates Foundation are set to announce financial support for nascent efforts to set up an African medicines regulator to boost the continent's drugs and vaccine production, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency (AMA) came into force...
HEALTH
Reuters

No EU access for UK clearing houses after June 2025, McGuinness says

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - There will be no access to the European Union for Britain's derivatives clearing houses after June 2025, the bloc's financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said on Friday. Britain's departure from the EU has largely severed the country's financial services ties with the bloc. But clearing...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

UK urged not to abandon climate goals amid net zero row

Senior figures in climate diplomacy, including the key architect of the Paris climate agreement, have urged the UK government to maintain its commitments to climate action, amid escalating attacks intended to generate a “culture war” on the net zero target. Laurence Tubiana, the French diplomat who crafted the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy