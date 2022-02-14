ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6Mt5_0eDe5aM600

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”

The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.

Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.

The couple already have a daughter, Bella, and had revealed they were expecting a son.

Sunday marked a double celebration for the LA Rams wide receiver after his team soared to victory in the Super Bowl LVI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdzk3_0eDe5aM600

As soon as the game finished with a 23-20 Rams victory, Mr Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his father came onto the field and sprinted through the locker room.

He immediately headed to the hospital.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Samaria posted a photo on Instagram of the family on the field after the Rams’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Thanking God for constantly showing favour to my family. We are so blessed!!! And what a season for this team! WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL BABY,” she captioned the picture.

Ms Jefferson previously told The Athletic that she was preparing just in case the baby came early.

“I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she said.

Her due date was reported to be 17 February.

