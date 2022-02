Our eagle pair is the same two individuals as last year and they are preparing for raising another brood. It appears the pair has bonded more closely now, as this is their second season as a couple. “Harry” as our friends group have named him, came in to the territory last year and took over from “Syd” as the dominant male on the nest. The new male was a new breeder last year, as he was determined to be only five years old, which is full breeding age for bald eagles. His head feathers, beak and eye color all suggested final development into breeding age.

