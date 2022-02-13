February Instagram Round-Up

Love Is Blind is back with a brand new season, and that means there are a whole bunch of new singles ready to mingle — and potentially marry. If you were obsessed with Season 1 when it premiered on Netflix back in 2020, then you know the score: a bunch of people go on dates via two isolated “pods,” meaning that they can only hear each other. Then, after a few hours/days/weeks (who knows how time passes in the pods), a marriage proposal is made sight unseen. If there’s a “yes,” the two meet face to face and then… actually start planning a marriage. In three-ish weeks. This is the very definition of a whirlwind romance.

