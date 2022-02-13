ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl

February Instagram Round-Up

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago

Happy Valentine's Day! How do you all celebrate? I'm...

arlington.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Did 'Bachelor' Contestant Shanae Ankney Delete Her Instagram?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor. They say every great story is only as good as its villain, and this notion doesn't exclude The Bachelor. Every season, a select few women are given the infamous villain edit. They're the women who are not there to make friends. They're only there to compete for the love of the lead — and they don't care if they eat more than their fair share of shrimp either!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Instagram Message

Watch: Adele's Superfan, Ye's Funky Feet & Shawn's Slip-Up Rumor has it that Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, are on the rocks, and the singer simply isn't having it. Despite recent speculation that the two have hit a snag in their months-long romance—amid rumors that she also had to pull the plug on performing at the BRIT Awards next week—the 33-year-old Grammy winner set the record straight on all the hearsay in a cheeky Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

LeAnn Rimes' Instagram Is Blowing Up After She Posts Video Wearing a Backless Jumpsuit

Drop everything you're doing because this LeAnn Rimes moment deserves your undivided attention. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer took a trip to Gruene Hall in Texas. As the oldest dance hall in the state, performances in the 19th-century building automatically feel a bit more intimate than your typical concert venue. As a Grammy-winning singer, fans don't think twice when they see LeAnn sell out shows. However, we're doing double takes after seeing her stunning outfit. Just take a look for yourself:
BEAUTY & FASHION
toofab.com

Shocking Celebrity Big Brother Development: Star Disappears from House Only to Turn Up on Instagram Later

The Live Feeds were down for much of the day on Wednesday only to return with one notable absence, which CBS says will be addressed on Friday's show. Obviously, this story is going to be full of spoilers for "Celebrity Big Brother." We're going to be talking about something that has not played out on the broadcast episodes of the show thus far, but is definitely big news coming from the House.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Up#Brunch
bravotv.com

Paige and Lindsay Reveal Their Valentine’s Day Plans with Craig and Carl

Love is in the air — and that is definitely true for Summer House cast members Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard who are sharing the latest on their sweet romances with Craig Conover and Carl Radke, respectively. The pals are spilling all about the special guys in their lives and revealing exactly how they will be spending their first Valentine's Days in these relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 on Netflix: Follow the Couples (and the Drama) on Instagram

Love Is Blind is back with a brand new season, and that means there are a whole bunch of new singles ready to mingle — and potentially marry. If you were obsessed with Season 1 when it premiered on Netflix back in 2020, then you know the score: a bunch of people go on dates via two isolated “pods,” meaning that they can only hear each other. Then, after a few hours/days/weeks (who knows how time passes in the pods), a marriage proposal is made sight unseen. If there’s a “yes,” the two meet face to face and then… actually start planning a marriage. In three-ish weeks. This is the very definition of a whirlwind romance.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Rally Around Lacey Chabert After She Opens Up About Her Sister on Instagram

Friends and fans of Lacey Chabert are sending their condolences to the Hallmark star. In late November 2021, the Mean Girls alum announced on Instagram that her older sister, Wendy, had died. Today, Lacey is still feeling the unexpected loss and she recently opened up about what her grieving process has been like on social media. On January 29, she posted a throwback photo of her and her sister when they were younger.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rhain Brown Shares Adorable Pic of Sleeping Son With His Favorite Characters

Alaskan Bush People stars Noah and Rhain Brown can’t get enough of their sweet little boys who are growing up way too fast. The young parents have two children together, almost three-year-old Elijah and four-month-old Adam. In the past, the two have said that they want three children, but for now, they seem completely content with the two little angels they have at home.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Talks Gratitude Following Brother’s Wedding

Days after little brother Bear Brown tied the knot with his bride, Raiven Adams, Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown posted another video on Instagram. Every few days, Matt will post a clip or two of himself as he shares a new aspect of his recovery process. But now that Matt was noticeably absent from the ceremony, fans paid extra close attention to Matt’s next message.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Bossip

Congrats! Eve Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper

The 43-year-old rapper just welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Maximillion Cooper. Eve took to Instagram to announce the news on Thursday morning, revealing the name of their new bundle of joy: Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Plus, she announced that the little one was born on February 1, adding that the feeling of welcoming a new life is unlike anything she’s ever felt.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date in new Valentine’s Day post

In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Officially Drops Ex-Wife From Antique Archaeology Store After Divorce

After his divorce came to an end this December, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe finally dropped his ex-wife from his company Antique Archeology. Mike and Jodi got married in Sept. 2012 but separated in June 2020. She officially filed for divorce in November 2020, and it was finalized this past December. As part of the settlement, the “American Pickers” star had to pay Jodi nearly $6 million to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate,” according to The Sun.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
19K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy