Clubbers of the Week: Keeping score in Week Four

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late January and early February 2022, starting with this diva… On Feb. 1, Page Six shed more light on the alleged issues in Adele's relationship with her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, amid her decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency show: "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates. … Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He's an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch," said one source. A second insider cited one particular "red flag pointing to relationship conflict as a factor in the [residency] cancellation" — that Rich "wasn't in Las Vegas to support Adele" as she started nearing the premiere date. "Was he even going to be there for the debut?" wondered the second source, adding that the chart-topper had many "emotional calls" with her beau that were "actually fights" and not simply tense conversations about her now-defunct show. Later on Feb. 1, Adele seemingly bit back at the rumors about her relationship, captioning a photo of herself on Instagram, "Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the [BRIT Awards] next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch [on his talk show] while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO