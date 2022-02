In a heated matchup between in-state rivals, it all came down to heavyweight. Sam Schuyler trusted his instincts. He waited for Northern Iowa’s Carter Isley to slip. It happened with 11 seconds left on the clock when Schuyler notched the takedown to come out with a 3-1 win and seal an Iowa State team win by the final score of 16-15.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO