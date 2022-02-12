ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Is 'Don't Look Up' an effective parody?

By Robby O'Daniel
LaFollette Press
 2 days ago

Parody can be a funny thing. You can’t be guaranteed that your audience will digest your message the way you intend them to. In the sometimes thought-provoking but nearly always entertaining podcast, “Revisionist History,” author Malcolm Gladwell devoted a whole episode to the study of parody — and precisely where it...

www.lafollettepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Oscars For Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Jimmy Kimmel just can’t let his ex (the Oscars) go. The former Academy Awards host blasted the 2022 nominations during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Feb. 8), destroying movies like Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog to mourn the lack of recognition for Marvel‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sorry, Kimmel: not everyone’s favorites can earn nominations.
MOVIES
wgaeast.org

Episode 71: David O. Russell in conversation with Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Geri Cole turns it over to David O. Russell for a conversation with Adam McKay about his latest project, DON’T LOOK UP. David O. Russell is the Oscar- and Writers Guild Award-nominated writer and director best known for his work on titles like FLIRTING WITH DISASTER, THREE KINGS, I HEART HUCKABEES, SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK, AMERICAN HUSTLE, and most recently, JOY.
CELEBRITIES
hhsbanner.com

The Controversy and Criticism Surrounding Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up premiered just a couple of months ago around the holidays, a wonderful time for your family’s conflicting political agendas to come to the surface once again. If you’ve watched this film already, you may feel that it’s packed with metaphors and that the giant comet headed towards Earth represents climate change, COVID, or any other pressing issue that we have not truthfully handled in a cooperative manner.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Timothee Chalamet
sunnysidesun.com

Adam McKay stunned by polarising Don't Look Up reviews

Adam McKay was "shocked" by the strong reactions to 'Don't Look Up'. The 53-year-old director helmed the dark sci-fi comedy – which discusses the apparent indifference towards the climate crisis – and was met with a mixed response from critics which he was initially taken aback by. Adam...
MOVIES
Westword

Denver's David Sirota on His Oscar Nomination for Don't Look Up

The Academy Award nominations were announced early on February 8, and among the films receiving multiple nods was Don't Look Up, a piercing satire co-starring Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. The movie collected nominations for best picture, best film editing, best score and best original screenplay, acknowledging both acclaimed writer-director Adam McKay and the person who helped him concoct the story: Denver-based journalist and former Bernie Sanders adviser David Sirota.
DENVER, CO
Culpeper Star Exponent

Spotsylvania native shares scene with superstars in 'Don't Look Up'

There’s a scene in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”—it doesn’t last very long—but one actor leaves an impression without saying a word. While Ariana Grande’s character is talking to scientists played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence about their discovery of a massive comet headed toward Earth, the woman sitting next to the pop star has so much attitude, bright hair and screen presence that it’s tough not to watch her instead.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
usustatesman.com

Opinion: Here’s how ‘Don’t Look Up’ would really play out

*Editor’s note: Contains spoilers for “Don’t Look Up”. Two highly-educated astronomers recently found a startling discovery that will change the course of Earth forever. A comet about 10 kilometers wide (about the height of Mount Everest) is on a direct collision course with Earth in six months in a potentially extinction-level event.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
Daily Evergreen

Movie Review: “Don’t Look Up” hits too close to home

People love films about dystopian societies – movies like “The Hunger Games,” “The Maze Runner” and “Divergent” have risen to new heights these last years. However, society may find that Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up” is a dystopia that hits a little too close to home.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix’s Star-Studded Don’t Look Up Nominated for Four Oscars

Netflix’s Star-Studded Don’t Look Up Nominated for Four Oscars. The star-studded Netflix’s apocalyptic comedy film has made it to the Oscars with 4 nominations, including Best Picture. The film is directed by Adam Mckay, who’s apparently no stranger to film nominations throughout his career. The director has...
MOVIES
Whit

REVIEW: “Don’t Look Up” Mocks Ignorance and Welcomes Data

In a unique film that uses satire to condemn ignorance, Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence put on an all-time performance in the Oscar-nominated film, “Don’t Look Up.”. This hilarious, yet dark comedy manages to mock anyone who doesn’t take climate change seriously, without mentioning a word about climate...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Was Inspiration For 'Don't Look Up' Character In Netflix Movie

An Academy Award nominated film could have Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to thank as he served as the key inspiration for a central character in the movie. What Happened: The Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) movie “Don’t Look Up” received a limited theatrical release in December 2021 before hitting the streaming platform.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thebatesstudent.com

Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up”: A Comet That Completely Misses The Mark

Writer and director Adam McKay’s star-studded “Don’t Look Up” is a giant metaphor for the climate crisis. The movie follows two troubled scientists who, after discovering a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth, desperately try to save civilization by battling denial, politicians who fail to act, an avaricious tech giant who wants to mine the comet for minerals and the superficial, whimsical media.
MOVIES
Vulture

Don’t Get Mad at Me When Don’t Look Up Wins Best Picture

Don’t Look Up is going to win Best Picture. This is a belief I now stand strong in, though it didn’t come to me all at once, like an asteroid suddenly hitting Earth and obliterating humanity with the exception of Jonah Hill. Instead, like an asteroid slowly hurtling toward Earth over the course of six months, it arrived gradually, bringing with it a sinking sense of inevitability and impending doom. See, I really do not care for Don’t Look Up, a satire from Adam McKay that is an allegory about how climate change is incredibly urgent and people who are not watching Don’t Look Up are really stupid for not doing something about it. But, of course, liking movies has nothing at all to do with predicting the Academy Awards winners! In fact, the longer I work in entertainment journalism and cover awards, the more it seems to me as if it’d be a real advantage to hate movies. That would eliminate the likelihood of something as sentimental as personal taste getting in the way of what’s really at stake, which are the inclinations and whims of the 9,487 eligible voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Oscar Nominations Include Massachusetts-Filmed ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – Oscar nominations were released on Tuesday, and one film with Massachusetts scenes was among those making the cut. The Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” which was shot in Massachusetts, received four nominations. The star-studded film, which features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy