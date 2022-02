Big Thief‘s fifth record, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, is a lot of things, so perhaps it’s best to start by stating what it’s not. It’s not a bold new direction or a foray into unknown waters, other than the prospect of bundling two separate vinyl records into a sleeve together. It’s not something that requires several paragraphs worth of context to “get it”. There’s no hook to color its coverage: no illicit backstory behind its creation, no tears or emergencies worth covering, no friction between bandmates looming in its shadow. Though it bears the gravitas of a conceptual art piece, its 20 tracks are linked only by the distinct chemistry of the people who bring them to life.

