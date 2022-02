One of the highlights of my freshman year so far has undoubtedly been the opportunity to travel abroad to London where I am currently based and pursuing my spring semester. If you’re a regular reader around here, you’ve probably read my reflections from the first week of this experience when I was nothing but overwhelmed by the change around me and the new things I was exposed to in this vast city. It is no surprise that a study abroad experience provides ample opportunities to grow, develop, and immerse yourself in a different culture, however, these shocks (even positive ones) can sometimes produce stress – a magnified level of stress since you are not in familiar surroundings with your social network.

