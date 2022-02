According to a new Monmouth University poll, 7 out of 10 Americans agree that COVID-19 is here to stay, and “that we need to get on with our lives.” Science has given us vaccines, boosters, and evolving best practices for staying safe over the past two years, but the poll shows that although many Americans still express concern about the virus, only one-third feel that the country will get it under control by the end of the year, as compared to 6% who felt that way one year ago. As COVID-19 continues to be present in our lives, two USJ experts help us understand how to do that: USJ Assistant Professor of Biology Chadene Tremaglio, a virologist, and USJ’s Director of Health Services Janet Flink.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO