NFL

The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly

Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation

It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1

The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks

The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
KANSAS CITY, MO
