Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO