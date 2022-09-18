Read full article on original website
Browns WR Amari Cooper explains how wrong the perception is that he wasn’t involved offensively in win over Panthers
Browns receiver Amari Cooper explained why his perceived lack of involvement in the offense during Sunday’s season opening 26-24 win over the Panthers is wrong.
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
Meet the Steelers newest outside linebacker
Another addition for the Steelers at outside linebacker, this time taking one off the Titans practice squad, what David Anenih could bring
Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement
The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
Amazon 'Thursday Night Football' reviews: This is going to take some getting used to
After years of preparations, the NFL crossed a digital rubicon on Thursday with its first "Thursday Night Football" game streamed on Amazon Prime, the first time a game has been carried exclusively by a streaming service. That potentially industry-changing move was bound to come with some growing pains and critics,...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
Yardbarker
Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly
Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson MVP chances get a boost heading into Week 2
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
Seahawks wearing white tops, blue pants for Niners game today
The Seahawks kick off their second game of the 2022 season in about five and a half hours from now. Last night the team announced that they’ll be wearing their white tops and blue pants uniform combo. This is good news for superstitious fans, as the combo has been...
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
Report: Browns RT Jack Conklin out vs. Jets
Browns right tackle Jack Conklin is not ready to return for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets, NFL Network
NFL games today: Buccaneers vs Saints headline Week 2 NFL schedule
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL World Reacts to First TNF Game on Amazon Prime Video
Fans must have an Amazon Prime subscription to access the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1
The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks
The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
