Henderson, Tenn– In heartbreaking fashion, the Freed-Hardeman Lions men's basketball team lost 88-94 Saturday night to the Shawnee State Bears. The first half was dominated by high-octane offenses, with both teams shooting over 50% from the field, 40% from three. The Lions (16-11, 11-9 MSC) were able to force 6 turnovers in the first half and get out in transition, resulting in 19 points off turnovers, allowing them to better dictate the pace of the game.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO